'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison on Las Vegas massacre: 'Not the time' for politicians to make points

President Trump called for unity and peace while addressing the nation on Wednesday after a gunman opened fire killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 outside of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“It was an act of pure evil,” President Trump said. “To the families of the victims, we are praying for you and we are here for you and we ask God to help see you through this very dark period.”

Rick Harrison, the owner of Gold and Silver Pawn Shop, not far from where the shooting took place, joined FOX Business to share his thoughts.

“It truly is a great country and… out of 320 million people in this country you’re going to have some evil people,” he told Stuart Varney on Varney & Co. “This is a loving country, this is the greatest place in the world to live and it really disgusts me when politicians, suddenly with a tragedy like this, want to somehow make points out of it -- it’s not the time.”

Harrison, the star of reality show “Pawn Stars” said he’s still in shock and expressed concern over crew members who were freelancing during the country music concert.

“They wrapped at 9:00 and so we don’t know if they stood watching the concert or not and two of the people from the film crew—we still haven’t been able to get a hold of so everyone is really worried this morning,” he said.