Las Vegas Shooting in Photos

By News FOXBusiness

mandalay bay REUTERS/Ethan Miller/File Photo

(Reuters/Ethan Miller/File)

At least 20 dead, more than 100 injured in shooting near Mandalay Bay casino

  • 1. Medical workers prepare for victims

    Medical workers prepare for victims

    REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

    Medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South 

  • 2. Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer near a staging area

    Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer near a staging area

    REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

    Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer near a staging area in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • 3. Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers staging area

    Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers staging area

    REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

    Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip 

  • 4. Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South

    Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South

    REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

    Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • 5. People react at gunshots heard at music festival

    People react at gunshots heard at music festival

    @RTBLECKvia REUTERS

    People react at gunshots heard at music festival in Las Vegas, U.S., October 1, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media.

