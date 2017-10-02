Las Vegas Shooting in Photos

At least 20 dead, more than 100 injured in shooting near Mandalay Bay casino
1. Medical workers prepare for victims
Medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South
2. Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer near a staging area
Las Vegas Metro Police officers confer near a staging area in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
3. Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers staging area
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip
4. Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
5. People react at gunshots heard at music festival
People react at gunshots heard at music festival in Las Vegas, U.S., October 1, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media.
