NFL games banned in Ohio restaurant after ‘offensive’ protests

On Wednesday afternoon, days after some NFL players and team owners continued to kneel during the national anthem in defiance of President Donald Trump’s wishes, Ohio restaurant owner Bill DeFries decided: He was going to stop showing NFL games in his restaurant for the remainder of the season.

“While I respect the right of every American to express their views and voices freely, the actions demonstrated by the NFL players during the national anthem, it was offensive and disrespectful to me as a veteran and fellow veterans,” DeFries, a Marine Corps veteran, told FOX Business’ David Asman on ‘After the Bell.’

The NFL controversy escalated last Friday when President Donald Trump, while campaigning in Alabama on behalf of Sen. Luther Strange, called on team owners to fire those who knelt during the national anthem in order to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

Now, the fallout for the NFL continues to spiral, with fans burning merchandise in anger and overall views declining by 4% from the week prior.

The clientele that DeFries’ restaurant caters to includes veterans and military families -- many of whom share his opinion on the matter, he said.

There was a hitch in DeFries’ plan, however. DirecTV (DTV), which is allowing at least some customers to cancel subscriptions to its Sunday Ticket package of NFL games and obtain a refund if they cite players’ national anthem protests as the reason, refused to return the $6,000 to the business since it was a commercial account.

“Hopefully, they’ll change their mind,” he said.