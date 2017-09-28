Netflix scam email targeting users' bank accounts

A scam Netflix email that asks users to input bank account data is making the rounds, according to a new report.

The email is sent to users from “supportnetflix@checkinformation.com” and warns that a person’s Netflix account is on hold due to issues from the prior payment, according to British newspaper The Guardian.

If users click the embedded link within the body of the email, it takes them to a fraudulent Netflix page where they can enter their bank information, which hackers then have access to.

ActionFraud, the United Kingdom’s fraud and cybercrime reporting center, issued a warning via Twitter about the scam email.

In a statement to FOX Business, a Netflix spokesperson said the company uses many measures to detect fraudulent activity and members can visit the site’s security page to learn ways they can protect their information from phishing scams.

“Unfortunately, scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information,” the spokesperson said.