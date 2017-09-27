Google, Bacardi, and others step up to help Puerto Rico

As Puerto Rico continues to hang on by a thread after the island was devastated by two massive hurricanes back-to-back, leaving its residents without power, food, and clean drinking water, many big companies are stepping in to help.

Google (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai announced Tuesday that the company and its employees are planning to raise $1 million in donations to various relief organizations including the Red Cross, World Food Program and UNICEF, to help residents of Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands get back on its feet.

Our hearts are with those affected by #HurricaneMaria. We’re committing $1M to support relief & recovery efforts https://t.co/o54FvP6NBh — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 26, 2017



Privately-held rum distiller Bacardi, whose largest premium distillery is based in Puerto Rico, has committed $2 million of relief to the U.S. territory as well as an additional $1 million to other areas impacted by the storms, including Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico.



Facundo L. Bacardi, chairman of the family-owned Bacardi Limited, said in a statement that they are also “working closely with government agencies and not-for-profit partners to identify the most pressing needs so we can provide meaningful support.”



Earlier this week, Verizon (VZ) announced plans to give $1 million to residents of Puerto Rico in a partnership with the American Red Cross and World Vision.



“The people of Puerto Rico need our help,” Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam said in a statement. Additionally, McAdam said the company plans to match employee’s contributions, dollar-for-dollar, to select hurricane relief-focused organizations.

Here’s a list of other companies who have also stepped in to help:



Lowe’s (LOW) – The home improvement retailer announced an additional commitment of $500,000 to its already $2.5 million of disaster relief efforts this year to support Puerto Rico and the earthquake in Mexico.



Starbucks (SBUX)—The coffee retailer who employs hundreds of Puerto Ricans, has pledged $250,000 for disaster recovery efforts for the island. The company is also allowing its customers to make donations through its smartphone app that benefit the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.



UPS (UPS) – The world’s largest package delivery company told FOX Business that it has flown two of its “UPS Browntail air freighters to San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, delivering ready-to-eat meals (MREs), under contract for FEMA.”

