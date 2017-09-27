Don Henley, Lyle Lovett and Clint Black to perform during Harvey relief benefit

Singers Clint Black, Don Henley and Lyle Lovett will take the stage at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on Nov. 28th for a benefit concert to help Texans recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Clint Black told FOX Business to expect a “really great show.”

“We are still working on the details of it, but it’s starting off really great just having Don and Lyle on the show,” Black told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Black, who is the mastermind behind the concert, teamed with fellow Texan and billionaire businessman Ed Bass and Fort Worth resident Sasha Camacho to put together the lineup.

“They happened to be at a Lyle Lovett concert when I called them and so they hit him up first thing after the show – and he was in,” Black said. “And we all know Don Henley—the most famous Texan in the bunch—and so Ed reached out to Don and they all quickly agreed.”

While Black’s family was lucky, he said his extended family was impacted by the destruction in Texas.

“It’s hard to watch even if you don’t know someone involved,” Black added.