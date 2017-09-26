Qatar Airways places $2.16B order for Boeing jets

Qatar Airways on Tuesday announced an order for two Boeing (BA) 747-8 Freighters and four 777-300ERs, valued at $2.16 billion at list prices.

The airline received the first of its 747-8 Freighters on Monday at Boeing’s manufacturing plant in Everett, Wash. The order for the new jets will add to Qatar’s current fleet of nearly 100 Boeing widebody aircraft, in addition to its other fleet of Boeing jets.

“We are very appreciative of our enduring partnership with Boeing, as it is key to our future growth, and we look forward to continuing to work with this important U.S. partner,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

Last year, the Middle Eastern air carrier ordered 30 787-9 Dreamliners and 10 777-300ERs, valued at $11.7 billion. The airline also has an order for 60 777X jets, of which Qatar is a launch customer.

Qatar’s announcement comes as the airline still faces a blockade by its Gulf region neighbors. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with the airline’s home country—including halting air traffic—over its alleged support of terror groups, which is expected to cost the airline this year.

In June, Qatar was named “Airline of the Year” at the Paris Air Show by Skytrax, an air carrier ratings organization.