Hyatt helping Puerto Rico guests evacuate, CEO says

Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian discussed the aftermath of Hurricane Maria during an appearance on FOX Business on Tuesday.

Hoplamazian told Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview on “Mornings with Maria” that Puerto Rico has seen the biggest impact from the most recent hurricanes.

“We had a string of storms as you know, Harvey and Irma and now Maria. I would say in terms of the human toll that we’ve seen and experienced within the Hyatt family—Puerto Rico is by far the worst [hit by] the three storms,” Hoplamazian said.

Puerto Rico is in desperate need of supplies after Hurricane Maria plowed through the island. The challenge of sending fuel and water to the island remains a key issue, Hoplamazian said.

“The good news is the private sector has been really focused on trying to mobilize resources. I’ve been on the phone with the CEOs of the major airlines and the cruise lines because getting both relief workers and supplies to the island and getting people off the island are both operations that are in process,” he said.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told FOX Business on Monday relief efforts have been delayed by air traffic control limitations at San Juan’s airport, but according to Hoplamazian, prioritization of humanitarian and supply flights have allowed Hyatt to send a plane to evacuate a number of guests and colleagues.