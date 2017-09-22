Is Apple losing some of its shine?

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus hit store shelves Friday but crowds lining up to snatch the new smartphone were a lot thinner than years past, many outlets reported. But many say Apple fans are just holding out for the soon-to-be released premium iPhone X that will hit stores in early November.

Continue Reading Below

Still, the tech giant has suffered some missteps since its big product launch last week.

Here’s a few:

Apple Shares

Since the product launch, for the week, shares are down 4.1% as of Thursday’s close. If Apple (APPL) doesn’t see a rally by Friday’s close, it could be the worst performing week of Apple’s stock prior to an iPhone or Apple Watch launch, according to FactSet data.

Expand / Contract Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, shows new Apple Watch products at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



Problems with smartwatch

Apple has acknowledged problems with cellular connectivity on its newest smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 3. In a statement, the company said the problem occurs when the Apple Watch Series 3—the first watch to feature the cellular service—joined “unauthenticated Wi-Fi wireless networks without connectivity.” Apple issued the statement after reviewers from The Wall Street Journal encountered problems while making calls.

