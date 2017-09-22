Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer: My son will never play football

Former NFL safety Jack Brewer told FOX Business that he will never let his son play football.

“He has no choice, he’s not playing football. I deeply feel that this game is going to have to change. There are little kids out there that aren’t making these decisions. There’s other sports to play — play lacrosse, play soccer… I had a tough time sleeping last night and it’s just the sad reality to see a game that’s literally killing people’s brains,” Brewer told Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria Friday.

This comes on the heels of former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez – who was convicted of murder before committing suicide in his jail cell – being diagnosed post-mortem with a severe case of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Brewer puts the onus on players to change the NFL.

“Now if you’re stepping into the National Football League you have no excuse because you know the truth… If you watch the ‘Concussion’ movie, that’s real. I was playing during that time. People that know the truth can make that decision but when you’re lying to people and you’re not being real with what their diagnosis is — I have an issue with that… I love to see the big hits too but now I cringe because I know the results.”

He added that “The game is going to be violent, it is what it is. We can’t change that unless we take the helmets off.”

In Brewer’s opinion, unless the NFL changes, the popularity of little-league football will wane.