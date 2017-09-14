This is how Hillary Clinton's new book is doing on Amazon

In just three days, Hillary Clinton’s tell all book “What Happened” has climbed to the top of Amazon’s (AMZN) best-seller list.



The book chronicles her stunning loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and her disgust with his “divisive” campaign.

And Clinton’s memoir is not the only anti-Trump book climbing the ranks on Amazon.

Katy Tur, the NBC News political correspondent who was often singled out by Trump during his campaign, also has a new book chronicling her experiences covering the now president for nearly two years on the road. The book, called “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History,” is number two on Amazon’s overall best-seller list and the number one seller in the humor & entertainment section.

Ironically, the third best-selling book behind both political books is “Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone.” The author, social scientist Brene Brown, tries to redefine what it means to truly belong in an age of increased polarization—something that Clinton writes about in her book when talking about Trump and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.



“Bernie had hung on to the bitter end, drawing blood wherever he could along the way. I somewhat understood why he did it; after all, I stayed in the race for as long as I could in 2008. But that race was much closer, and I endorsed Barack right after the last primary,” Clinton wrote. On the day she clinched the Democratic nomination, Clinton adds: “Bernie was still more than a month away from endorsing me.



However, Trump supporters are still making themselves heard on Amazon’s list. Trump’s memoir, “Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America,” which was released last July, is currently number 40 on the overall list and is still the number one best-seller in Amazon’s political commentary & opinion sector.

An Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business that results for their best-seller list update every hour and declined to give exact sales numbers regarding Clinton’s “What Happened.” A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster, Clinton’s publisher, also declined FOX Business’ request for sales numbers.

