Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Sports pledges boxing match proceeds to Harvey relief

Boxing legend Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield is pitching in to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The four-time world heavyweight champion is promoting a middleweight championship fight this weekend, to help the tens of thousands of people displaced in Texas.

He explained to the FOX Business Network why the cause is so important to him.

“In 1984 I was in Houston, Texas until 2014 – that was my training ground, this place where I lived for a long period of time. It gave me the opportunity to be the man that I am today,” Holyfield told Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria on Friday.

Holyfield, currently a partner of Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, said the fight can be streamed on Real Deal Sports and is pledging to donate a percentage of the revenue to the Harvey Relief Fund.

“This fight when people, when they go in the stream to get the fight, we are going to send a dollar out to help the people… this should be a great fight.”

The fight will take place on Saturday at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York. The main bout will be an 8-round battle between Ian “Young General” Green (12-1-0, 9 KO’s) of Paterson, New Jersey and Kemahl “The Hitman” Russell (11-1-0, 9 KO’s) of Kingston, Jamaica.

When asked about his thoughts on the Mayweather-McGregor fight, Holyfield said: “Floyd wants to win and he will do whatever it takes to win.”