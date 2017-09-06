This is the best place to raise a family, survey finds

As wedding season starts to wind down, many young families are looking for the best place to put down roots and raise a family. And according to a new survey, one Kansas city in particular outranks them all.

Personal finance website WalletHub.com compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities based on 41 key metrics and found that Overland Park, Kan. was the best place to raise a family.

Overland Park, which is the second most populous city in Kansas, scored high because it has the lowest share of families living below the poverty line at 3.4%, which is 10.4 times lower than in Detroit, Mich.—the city with the highest at 35.5%. The Kansas city also scored high when it came to health and safety, as well as socioeconomics.

Other cities with top rankings including Madison, Wis., Plano, Texas, Seattle, Wash. and Fremont, Calif.

Birmingham, Ala., however, was the worst-ranked city due to the health and safety category, ranking 148th, and its overall socioeconomics, ranking 145th in the category.

“The city has the ninth-highest infant mortality rate, at 9.37 deaths per 1,000 births, and the sixth-highest pedestrian fatality rate, at six per 100,000 residents. Birmingham also has the 10th-highest violent crime rate at 17.46 incidents per 1,000 residents,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told FOX Business.

Additionally, Birmingham had the third-highest divorce rate at 40% and the sixth-highest percentage of families living below the poverty level at 27%.

“Nearly a third of all families in Birmingham are receiving food stamps,” Gonzalez added.

But WalletHub said the most surprising data it found was that the average American is estimated to move more than 11 times during his or her lifetime—making relocation more important than ever before.

Here are the best and worst places to raise a family in 2017.

