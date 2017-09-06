Hurricane Irma: These airlines are offering free travel changes

With Hurricane Irma fast approaching the state of Florida, some U.S. airlines are offering customers the chance to change their flight plans without having to pay additional fees.

Currently a Category 5 storm, Irma is expected to hit the Florida Keys and parts of the Florida Peninsula later this week and this weekend, though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it is “too soon” to tell where and how strong of an impact the storm will have.

FOX Business breaks down which major U.S. air carriers are allowing changes free of charge to customers who have current bookings in the projected path of the storm. All dates are for 2017.