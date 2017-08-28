NFL, Texans, Patriots pledge $1M to Hurricane Harvey relief

The NFL Foundation, the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots each pledged $1 million on Monday toward relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey, the storm that devastated the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Houston Texans and team owner Bob McNair are donating the sum to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund, the franchise announced on Twitter. In addition, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said the team will dedicate its 2017 season to the city of Houston, NFL.com reported.

"These dollars will be put to go use in the relief and recovery efforts," O'Brien said Monday during a news conference after practice at The Star in Frisco, Texas. "We also hope our actions will encourage others to do whatever they can to help their neighbors in need right now."

The NFL Foundation will match the Texans’ $1 million donation to recovery efforts, according to Charlotte Jones Anderson, the foundation’s chairperson, who also serves as the Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president. The organization’s donation will go to support the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army in Houston, she said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to match relief donations up to $1 million to the American Red Cross, the team announced.

“Houston is a special city to our family and our organization,” Kraft said in a statement. “When natural disasters have impacted our country, they have always unified communities and rallied support throughout the nation. We have already heard stories of heroic rescues and strangers helping strangers in this time of need. These stories have inspired us, as we always encourage bringing communities together, building bridges and helping others.

The Texans are slated to play the Cowboys in a preseason game on Thursday night on Houston. Officials have yet to determine whether the game will be relocated or postponed.

Hurricane Harvey’s high winds and heavy rainfall damaged or destroyed countless homes along the Texas coast. Many areas experienced record rainfall totals. At least five people have died and many more have been injured.