GE's Immelt says he is no longer running for Uber CEO

General Electric (GE) Chairman Jeff Immelt announced Sunday he has pulled himself out of the running for the top leadership role at ride-hailing company Uber.

“I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber. I have immense respect for the company & founders - Travis, Garrett and Ryan.” Immelt tweeted late Sunday morning.

Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from his post in late June, facing pressure from some of the company’s main investors. Kalanick’s resignation came following multiple lawsuits and an investigation into workplace culture, headed by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who was hired by Uber after a former female employee’s sexual harassment allegations against the company were documented in a blog post.

Uber and General Electric did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment at the time of publication.