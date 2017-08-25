Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor by the numbers

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s upcoming clash in Las Vegas on Saturday night is being called “The Money Fight” for good reason – both men will leave T-Mobile Arena significantly richer than when they entered.

The fight pits Mayweather and his undefeated record against McGregor, a decorated mixed martial artist with multiple UFC championships but zero experience as a professional boxer. The event is expected to challenge Mayweather’s battle with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao in May 2015 as the most lucrative prize fight in the history of combat sports.

McGregor enters the match as a heavy underdog. However, in an unsurprising development for two of the sports world’s brashest competitors, both he and Mayweather have vowed to end the fight by knockout.

"I say I guarantee it won't go the distance," Mayweather told ESPN. "He says it's not going the distance. I say it's not going the distance. So it's obvious we going to come out from the opening bell and drop bombs."

FOX Business breaks down Mayweather vs. McGregor by the numbers:

$99.95 – The cost to order a high-definition broadcast of “The Money Fight” on pay-per-view.

74 inches – Conor McGregor’s reach when throwing punches – a two-inch advantage over Mayweather.

154 pounds – The official weight limit for Mayweather vs. McGregor. Both fighters will have to weigh in below that limit on Friday in order for the fight to proceed.

8 oz. – The size of the boxing gloves Mayweather and McGregor will use during their match, which are slightly smaller than standard 10-ounce gloves required in most Nevada-commissioned fights. Officials approved the gloves at McGregor’s request, despite concerns from medical experts.

40 – Floyd Mayweather’s age. The boxing legend is significantly older than McGregor, who is 29.

$700 million – Projected revenue for Mayweather vs. McGregor from pay-per-view buys, ticket sales and other sources of income, according to Deadline. By comparison, Mayweather’s record-breaking match with Pacquiao in 2015 raked in an estimated $600 million.

$300 million – The amount of money Mayweather said he’ll earn from the match. “Just being real. They call me ‘Money Mayweather’ for a reason,” he told FOX Business in an email interview. McGregor is set to earn anywhere from $50 million to $100 million, according to various estimates.

4.9 million – The amount of pay-per-view orders that UFC chief Dana White expects the fight to draw, which would break the existing record. “We’re gonna do the numbers that everyone has been talking that we’re going to do,” White said. “Everything is tracking right now to say that we’re going to kill this thing. So it’s looking really good.” It is the most distributed event in pay-per-view history, in over 200 countries on pay-per-view.

3,360 – The number of diamonds included on “The Money Belt,” which will be awarded to the fight’s winner. The gaudy prize also includes 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds and alligator leather.

49-0 – Floyd Mayweather’s record as a professional boxer. McGregor, by comparison, has amassed a 21-3 professional record in mixed martial arts.