Powerball's $700 million jackpot comes with tax hit

The Powerball drawing Wednesday is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 25 year history nearing $700 million. The grand prize winner can choose the annuity option, which spreads out the payments over 30 years, or a lump sum. However, the tax man will likely get a big windfall either way, depending on which state you buy your ticket in.

Continue Reading Below

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The winner will automatically pay 25% in federal taxes on the prize money, but some states tack on even more. State lottery withholding can range from zero in California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming, but other states tax more than 8%.