Wolf Blitzer's Barcelona, Charlottesville comparison was ridiculous: Andy Puzder

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday suggested the question would come up of whether the Barcelona attack may be a copycat of the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia last Saturday. The FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, of Varney & Co., responded to the comments, saying, “That’s sheer desperation to link President Trump with a terror attack in Spain, that’s what he’s just done.”

The FOX Business Network’s Liz MacDonald then pointed out, “Terrorists have been using vehicles for two years for terror attacks.”

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder proposed that this is just the latest attempt in the left’s efforts to defeat President Trump.

“They lost, they no longer have the Russian collusion story, there’s no collusion, the story last week, a week or so ago, was that Trump was going to create a war with North Korea. Well, you know, the U.N. passed a resolution unanimously, China’s on board, that’s not going to happen.”

Puzder then reiterated MacDonald’s point, saying “ISIS is using cars as a tool in these terrorist attacks…That comparison he made was ridiculous.”