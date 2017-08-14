WWE's Ric Flair hospitalized with 'tough medical issues,' rep says

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair has been admitted to an Atlanta hospital with “tough medical issues,” a member of his management team confirmed on Twitter Monday.

Flair representative Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring. Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for "prayers & positive energy" because Flair has "tough medical issues."

A report by Pro Wrestling Sheet said Flair was hospitalized with heart-related issues, though his representatives have yet to confirm that claim. While WWE.com posted a story about Flair’s condition, a company representative did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for clarification on the situation.

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among those wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Nature Boy" nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.