Trump could walk on water and Hollywood would say he can't swim: Joy Villa

President Trump doubles-down on his stern warning to North Korea and Hollywood liberals take to Twitter to slam the president. Singer and songwriter Joy Villa, who made headlines on the red carpet of this year’s Grammy Awards where she wore a dress with Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan on it, defended the president’s handling of North Korea telling the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria, “I think that it’s very much in his characteristic to be very strong and back up America. And truly, if North Korea is a big threat, which it does sound like it is a threat, he needs to say, ‘no, knock it off, that’s not going to happen, you’re not going to bully us, we’re America. And if you do try to attack us we’re going to attack you first so stop.’”

Continue Reading Below

Villa then responded to Hollywood celebrities’ reaction saying, “I think, you know, it’s more fear-mongering, it’s more of this ‘the end of the world, oh my gosh we’re going up in flames’ and we never hear from the celebrities who are actually pro-Trump.”

Approval rating at record low - this is predictable authoritarian behavior - apocalyptic tone shows just how desperate & unhinged he is — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 8, 2017

According to Villa, the negative reaction is consistent, no matter what successes Trump has.

“And these guys say the same thing, they hate him no matter what he does, he could walk on water and they would say Trump can’t swim.”

Villa then reacted to the hypocrisy among many in Hollywood who will tout free speech unless they disagree with it, telling Bartiromo, “Come one, come all, unless you’re conservative.”

Villa says there is a community of conservatives in Hollywood, but they usually keep a low profile.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“We stick together, but we are under the radar.”