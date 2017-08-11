On Our Radar

Trump could walk on water and Hollywood would say he can't swim: Joy Villa

By Media & Advertising FOXBusiness

Singer and songwriter Joy Villa on Hollywood's reaction to President Trump's handling of North Korea and GOP backers Charles and David Koch's investment in the movies 'Wonder Woman' and 'Dunkirk.' video

Trump's warnings for North Korea cause Hollywood backlash

Singer and songwriter Joy Villa on Hollywood's reaction to President Trump's handling of North Korea and GOP backers Charles and David Koch's investment in the movies 'Wonder Woman' and 'Dunkirk.'

President Trump doubles-down on his stern warning to North Korea and Hollywood liberals take to Twitter to slam the president.  Singer and songwriter Joy Villa, who made headlines on the red carpet of this year’s Grammy Awards where she wore a dress with Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan on it, defended the president’s handling of North Korea telling the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria, “I think that it’s very much in his characteristic to be very strong and back up America.  And truly, if North Korea is a big threat, which it does sound like it is a threat, he needs to say, ‘no, knock it off, that’s not going to happen, you’re not going to bully us, we’re America.  And if you do try to attack us we’re going to attack you first so stop.’”

Continue Reading Below

Villa then responded to Hollywood celebrities’ reaction saying, “I think, you know, it’s more fear-mongering, it’s more of this ‘the end of the world, oh my gosh we’re going up in flames’ and we never hear from the celebrities who are actually pro-Trump.”

According to Villa, the negative reaction is consistent, no matter what successes Trump has.

“And these guys say the same thing, they hate him no matter what he does, he could walk on water and they would say Trump can’t swim.”

More from FOXBusiness.com

Villa then reacted to the hypocrisy among many in Hollywood who will tout free speech unless they disagree with it, telling Bartiromo, “Come one, come all, unless you’re conservative.”

Villa says there is a community of conservatives in Hollywood, but they usually keep a low profile.

Continue Reading Below

“We stick together, but we are under the radar.”

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments