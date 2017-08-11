Here are the best and worst reasons to quit your job

While job creation has been booming under President Trump – with more than 1.29 million added since he took office in January – a new study suggests not all workers are happy with the job they have. In fact, 3 out of 20 workers say they are downright miserable.

Out of 50,000 workers surveyed by Officevibe.com, 15% say they don’t see themselves at their current job a year from now. Additionally, 23% of them say they feel “drained” or “very drained” upon clocking out each day. And, lastly, an alarming 60% say their job has taken a toll on their personal life.

However, many experts warn that unhappy workers shouldn’t pull the plug (aka quit) on impulse.

“How you quit is very important. It is always a bad idea to quit when you are angry or anxious. Your judgment is impaired and your reputation is at stake. Wait until you cool off,” Priscilla Claman, president of Career Strategies, Inc., tells FOX Business.

After the cool down, Claman says there are only two scenarios that make it okay to quit in a hurry.

“Bottom line – if you are being asked to do something unethical or if you are becoming sick because of your job, it is time to quit,” she says.

And here’s the good news: she says the current economic picture and the introduction of social media have made the job search process a lot easier, which is why people are more willing to take the risk and leave.

Tracey Jones, president of Tremendous Leadership, a professional firm that advises multiple Fortune 500 companies, says there are other good reasons to turn in your resignation letter -- including if you can’t trust your boss.

“If you really want to be your most successful self, you’ll need a position that and a leader who cultivates the best version of yourself,” Jones tells FOX Business. “And, if insecurity is at the root of your boss’ behavior, your talent and ambition will only exacerbate the problem. Polish up that resume and start searching immediately!”

But, Jones warns the grass isn’t always greener, and says there are some reasons that aren’t worth giving up a paycheck.

“Sixty-three percent of the employees surveyed believe their work isn’t being recognized. The reality is, it’s not your boss’ job to thank you for doing your work. That’s what your paycheck does,” she said. Other illegitimate reasons, she says, include not liking your co-workers, long hours, or not feeling 100% happy.

“You’re not going to love 100% of your job 100% of the time. Take an honest inventory of how much time you spend on the things you don’t enjoy and make an effort to reduce it or change your perspective about it. Every job entails a degree of drudgery and tasks that are not so pleasant, so does life. The sooner you realize happiness is an inside job, the sooner you’ll move past this juvenile response,” she said.