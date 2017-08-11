Derek Jeter has a handshake agreement with Miami Marlins, may not call the shots

Former Yankee all-star Derek Jeter is set to become CEO of the Miami Marlins, FOX Business has learned.

After weeks of wrangling with team owner Jeffrey Loria and several other bidders including former Florida governor Jeb Bush and Tag Romney, son of former GOP 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney, Jeter ponied up $1.2 billion to secure the team, according to sources familiar with the matter.

However, he won’t be calling the shots as chief executive officer of the team. Instead, money manager and co-founder of Private Capital Management, Bruce Sherman, will be the controller of the Marlins.

Sherman was previously the chairman and chief investment officer of Naples, FL based Private Capital Management before he retired in 2009.

