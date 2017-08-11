Bomb shelter business booming, thanks to North Korea, Trump

While the aggressive rhetoric and threats between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un have put a lot of Americans on edge—it has been good for at least one sector—the business of bomb shelters.

One Southern California startup called Atlas Survival Shelters, which makes bunker models ranging from $10,000 to around $165,000, told FOX News that not only has business increased 300% over the last month—but over the last three days they have sold more than 30 shelters, which is more than they would have sold in one year—six years ago.

“The last couple of days have been crazy,” Ron Hubbard, president of Atlas Survival Shelters told FOX News. “Yesterday the line was out the door.”

The company recently had to build a manufacturing plant in Dallas to keep up with the heavy demand, with a majority of those requests coming from Japan.

And that news isn’t surprising, as The Pentagon confirmed late Thursday night that Kim’s regime has fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile that appears to have landed a few hundred miles off of Japan’s coast.

But Atlas isn’t alone. According to the Miami Herald, sales of bomb shelters first began to spike after last year’s election. Gary Lynch, general manager of Rising S Bunkers in Texas told the paper that in January, sales were up 700% since Trump took the helm. Lynch says that many people fear a “Trumpocalypse” or “Trumpnado.”

And to top it off, just last month, Lynch told Bloomberg News that Rising S inquiries have doubled again, with 80% of that demand coming directly from Japan.