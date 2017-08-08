Pilot-less planes expected within the decade, but are travelers on board?

No humans flying airplanes ... But UBS says only 17 percent of travelers are willing to fly on a remote-controlled plane. Still, the pilot-less planes are expected to appear within the decade and save the industry money.

Continue Reading Below

Got a complaint? JetBlue wants to hear them -- and it's letting passengers chime in via text and Twitter, Facebook Messenger and email too. The airline is investing in a startup called Gladly. It wants to be cutting edge when it comes to customer service. And it's saving you time in the process, without having to give your ticket or case number with each communication.



Little Caesars - now testing a machine that allows customers to pick up their pizzas .. Without ever dealing with a human being. Customers need to download the app to order and pay for their pie. Then pick it up using a hot box and a special code.



Are you feeling lucky? The Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpots each topping $300 million. Drawings will be Tuesday and Wednesday night. Good luck.