It's not just Google; Here are other big tech companies with diversity issues

Earlier this month, social media giant Facebook ( FB ) released its latest diversity report, detailing the demographic breakdown of its workforce. The report found that 72% of its executive leadership is male (and white) while 28% is female. Additionally, the report found that 81% of its technical staff is male, with only 19% being female.

2. Apple

Apple (AAPL) released its diversity report in June of 2016. According to the report, males make up 72% of its leadership roles while women make up 28%. Additionally, males make up 77% of its tech positions while females make up 23%.

Apple: Annual Diversity Data

EMPLOYMENT: GLOBAL GENDER

Overall

---- Male: 68%

---- Female: 32%

Tech

---- Male: 77%

---- Female: 23%

Non-Tech

---- Male: 62%

---- Female: 38%

Leadership

---- Male: 72%

---- Female: 28%

GLOBAL GENDER - HIRING OVER THE PAST THREE YEARS

---- 2014: 31% female

---- 2015: 35% female

---- 2016: 37% female



