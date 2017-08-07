More Millennials are signing prenups, survey finds

September and October are known to bring volatility back to stocks, and in a sign of just how calm things have been, the so-called VIX index has only finished below a level of 10, 26 times in 27 years.

And according to Bloomberg data, 17 of those lows happened since May of this year. That's why some investors are concerned that autumn could spell a correction for stocks after a big run-up since the election.

Tesla (TSLA) is raising money to ramp-up production of its new affordable Model 3 sedan. Its goal is to make 10,000 models a week by next year, and is raising $1.5 billion to do so.

And more Millennials are signing prenups. A trade group for divorce attorneys finds 6 in 10 saw an increase in the number of couples seeking prenuptial agreements over the past three years, and half said they noticed more Millennials asking for them.