You can't go wrong with these 10 used cars under $15,000

Looking for a safe and reliable used car? These cars are the top choices under $15,000, according to Bankrate.com.
Continue Reading Below
These vehicles, ranked in no particular order, were selected based on price, reliability and safety ratings.
-
1. 2001-2005 Lexus IS300
Price: $6,102 to $9,583
If you’re looking for luxury, the Lexus IS300 is a good choice. These premium compact cars are on the market with 135,441 miles on average.
-
2. 2004-2008 Chrysler Pacifica
Price: $5,108 to $7,538
This generation of Pacifica minivans has an average mileage of 125,166.
-
3. 2004-2010 Honda Odyssey
Price: $5,026 to $14,234
Honda Odyssey minivans are another good buy on the used market. Mileage averages 122,490.
More from FOX Business
-
4. 2003-2012 Honda Accord
Price: $5,629 to $13,865
These Accord sedans are available with an average of 97,659 miles on the odometer.
-
5. 2003-2012 Subaru Legacy
Price: $5,061 to $14,595
Average mileage on a used Subaru Legacy midsize sedan from this generation is 89,428.
-
6. 2001-2010 Toyota Avalon
Price range: $5,006 to $13,937
The Avalon is Toyota’s large sedan. Used versions from these model years can be found with 112,598 miles on average.
-
7. 2004-2014 Volkswagen Golf
Price: $5,089 to $14,448
Recent versions of the Golf, a Volkswagen hatchback, can be purchased for a reasonable price. Mileage averages 58,510.
-
8. 2004-2009 Volvo S60
Price: $5,127 to $9,139
The Volvo S60 is an upscale sedan. Most used S60s are available with around 103,580 miles on them.
-
9. 2007-2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Price: $8,401 to $12,690
The hybrid version of Toyota’s venerable midsize sedan averages 103,580 miles for these model years.
-
10. 2003-2010 Ford Explorer
Price: $5,177 to $13,146
If you’re looking for more seating and cargo space, Ford’s Explorer may be a good fit. Models from this generation are up for sale with 120,278 miles on average.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.