You can't go wrong with these 10 used cars under $15,000

Honda Accords sit parked outside SanTan Honda Superstore in Chandler, Arizona June 2, 2011. (REUTERS/Joshua Lott)

Looking for a safe and reliable used car? These cars are the top choices under $15,000, according to Bankrate.com.

These vehicles, ranked in no particular order, were selected based on price, reliability and safety ratings.

  • 1. 2001-2005 Lexus IS300

    Price: $6,102 to $9,583

    If you’re looking for luxury, the Lexus IS300 is a good choice. These premium compact cars are on the market with 135,441 miles on average.

  • 2. 2004-2008 Chrysler Pacifica

    Price: $5,108 to $7,538

    This generation of Pacifica minivans has an average mileage of 125,166.

  • 3. 2004-2010 Honda Odyssey

    Price: $5,026 to $14,234

    Honda Odyssey minivans are another good buy on the used market. Mileage averages 122,490.

  • 4. 2003-2012 Honda Accord

    Price: $5,629 to $13,865

    These Accord sedans are available with an average of 97,659 miles on the odometer.

  • 5. 2003-2012 Subaru Legacy

    Price: $5,061 to $14,595

    Average mileage on a used Subaru Legacy midsize sedan from this generation is 89,428.

  • 6. 2001-2010 Toyota Avalon

    Price range: $5,006 to $13,937

    The Avalon is Toyota’s large sedan. Used versions from these model years can be found with 112,598 miles on average.

  • 7. 2004-2014 Volkswagen Golf

    Price: $5,089 to $14,448

    Recent versions of the Golf, a Volkswagen hatchback, can be purchased for a reasonable price. Mileage averages 58,510.

  • 8. 2004-2009 Volvo S60

    Price: $5,127 to $9,139

    The Volvo S60 is an upscale sedan. Most used S60s are available with around 103,580 miles on them.

  • 9. 2007-2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid

    Price: $8,401 to $12,690

    The hybrid version of Toyota’s venerable midsize sedan averages 103,580 miles for these model years.

  • 10. 2003-2010 Ford Explorer

    Price: $5,177 to $13,146

    If you’re looking for more seating and cargo space, Ford’s Explorer may be a good fit. Models from this generation are up for sale with 120,278 miles on average.

