Low-cost electricity will bring manufacturing to America, big coal producer Robert Murray says

Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray said he met with President Trump on Thursday during the rally in Huntington, West Virginia. He told FOX Business that President Trump is “genuinely” interested in the working people and jobs.

“To have manufacturing jobs in the United States we must have reliable low-cost electricity. We don’t have it.” Murray said.

Murray, an outspoken critic of the Obama Administration’s energy policy, said the resiliency and the reliability of the electric power grid is worrisome.

“Action must be taken to make sure that when we flip the light switch that electricity is there and that we are manufacturing our electricity at the lowest cost,” he said “That is what the president wants and that is key to his creating jobs in America.”