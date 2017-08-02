5 back-to-school savings deals

1. Staples

This week (through August 5) customers can redeem a coupon on Staples' (SPLS) website for 20% off all online school supply purchases. The office-supply chain launched its digital Back to School Center on June 25. It also has deals like 25 cent notebooks and 50 cent composition notebooks.

Staples is also offering tech deals such as, Lightweight 15-inch laptops including the Acer® Aspire 3 Notebook

and Dell i3 Notebook, each priced as low as $259.99 and $369.99, respectively.

All laptops, desktops, Microsoft® Surface, or all-in-one PC purchases at Staples qualify for free 60 days of tech support

between June 25 and Sept. 16, and prices are backed by the Staples 110% Lowest Price Guarantee.

Customers receive an extra $50 in savings on a Dell PC with a purchase of a Dell monitor between July 30

and Sept. 2.