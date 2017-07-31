Discovery pays $14.6B for Scripps' 'female friendly' shows

Discovery Communications (DISCA), a primarily male dominated network with hit shows like “Deadliest Catch,” “Gold Rush,” and most recently “Shark Week,” is now looking to target females, as the company announced plans to acquire Scripps Network Interactive—whose hit lifestyle shows aim to attract a more female driven fan base—for $14.6 billion Monday.

If the deal goes through Discovery will acquire all six of Scripps’ networks including HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, and Great American Country.

Here’s a look at some of Scripps’ top TV Shows.

HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and “Fixer Upper,” both had their highest-rated seasons ever last year, according to the company. Other hit series for the network, include “Property Brothers,” “Caribbean Life,” and “Beachfront Bargain Hunt,” all of which also saw record highs last year.

Food Network’s primetime has also seen growth with hit series such as “Chopped Jr.” and “Worst Cook in America.” Scripps reported that viewership for the network among adults ages 25 to 54 increased 2 percent as well as its millennial audience by 3 percent last year.

Travel Channel’s top shows include “Expedition Unknown” and “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destination.”

DIY Network logged its highest rated quarter ever among adults 18 and older last year, driven by shows including “Texas Flip & Move,” and “Tiny House, Big Living.”

Cooking Channel’s best performing original shows include “Unique Sweets,” and “Dinner at Tiffani’s.”

Great American Country’s top show included “Living Alaska”, “Big Time RV” and “Flea Market Flip.”

