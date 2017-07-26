Pablo Escobar's mansion becomes hotel Casa Malca

The former mansion of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has been converted to a luxury hotel on the Caribbean coast of Mexico.

Casa Malca, a Mexican beach resort in Tulum, has been turned into a 35-room luxury hotel after sitting empty for 14 years.

Fans of the Netflix (NFLX) hit series ‘Narcos,’ which depicts the rise of Escobar’s drug empire in the ‘80s, can now book stays at the boutique resort starting at $515 per night.