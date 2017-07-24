Chipotle norovirus scare: Second customer tests positive

A second person has tested positive for the norovirus after eating at a Chipotle (CMG) restaurant in Virginia, a health official said Monday. The person had eaten at the restaurant, which was closed for a time following the reported outbreak.

David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department, said a second confirmed case would give a strong indication norovirus was behind the reported illnesses.

Chipotle reopened the location Wednesday after a "complete sanitization." It noted its procedures to deal with the issue quickly and said its food was safe to eat. Its stock nevertheless fell, underscoring its vulnerability following past food scares.

The company’s stock was down less than 1% during the trading session Monday.

Norovirus is a leading cause of illnesses from contaminated food.

Goodfriend says some of those sickened were Chipotle employees. Officials planned to release more information later Monday.

This isn’t the first time Chipotle’s customers have taken ill. In 2015, widespread salmonella, norovirus, and E. Coli outbreaks, including one instance where more than 120 Boston College students were affected, drove customers away from dining at the restaurant chain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.