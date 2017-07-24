ChemoWave app aims to redefine cancer treatment

An innovative new app called chemoWave is looking to reshape cancer care by tracking patients’ moods, conditions and symptoms from chemotherapy.

“It essentially gives control to patients in a seemingly out of control situation,” chemoWave creator Matt Lashey told FOX Business Network Monday. “This app, chemoWave, aims to help them understand what is connected to their highs and lows. Through correlation analysis we can help them understand if there is a medication that might be causing them to have a certain side effect or the impact of exercise or how much water they’re drinking.”

Lashey created the app after Richard Grenell, former spokesman to the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., was diagnosed with cancer.

“What the app does is really take with you into [your doctor’s] appointment a spreadsheet of how you’ve done on medication… as you know medication side effects are enormous and no one is able to keep track of this, but the app really does,” Grenell said.

According to Lashey, 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the U.S. alone, and chemoWave aims to personally address each patient’s unique treatment plan.

“Well the dirty little secret is most of the side effects that are caused by chemotherapy can be managed and patients have options, but the way our society is sort of set up, it can be such an overwhelming experience, this [app] empowers them to take control.”

ChemoWave is now free in the iTunes store and will soon be available for Android devices.