Ezekiel Elliott bar incident: Dallas police suspend investigation into Cowboys star's role

Ezekiel Elliott’s list of pending off-field concerns got a bit smaller on Wednesday after Dallas police said they would drop an investigation into the Dallas Cowboys running back’s alleged role in a bar fight earlier this week.

Continue Reading Below

Police said Wednesday the investigation was suspended "due to the lack of a complaint," and that no other witnesses had come forward. The statement said investigators had made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the 30-year-old man who was punched in the nose Sunday night.

Dallas coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he hadn't spoken to Elliott about the incident but planned to when players report to the practice facility Friday, a day before the team flies to California for training camp. Elliott wasn't named in the original police report.

Elliott, who turns 22 on Saturday, has been under NFL investigation since 2016 after a former girlfriend accused him of domestic assault. League officials have yet to determine if Elliott will face discipline in connection with the investigation. A suspension, if enacted, could force Elliott to repay part of his signing bonus, ESPN reported.

The 2016 NFL rushing leader also was seen visiting a legal marijuana shop before a preseason game in Seattle last year, and was caught on video pulling down a woman's shirt at a St. Patrick's Day parade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.