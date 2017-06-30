Popular toy fidget spinners catch fire, families say

The chargeable version of fidget spinners could be a fire hazard while being charged according to reports this week.

A family in Alabama said the gadget, which uses Bluetooth, had to be thrown in the sink after it burst into flames.

In Michigan, the toy reportedly caught fire while being charged on a counter.

One of the spinners was allegedly made in China, where there have been several warnings of the spinners being a choking hazard.

Last week, consumer watchdog group, World Against Toys Causing Harm, warned consumers of the dangers of the popular spinning toy.