Kendall and Kylie Jenner apologize after their t-shirt line featuring iconic artists is yanked

Reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner have apologized to their fans and pulled their new t-shirt line off the market after receiving major backlash for superimposing images of themselves posing with iconic artists including Notorious BIG, Tupac, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Both Jenners took to Twitter (TWTR) Thursday night to announce that they have stopped selling the $125 t-shirts as part of their Kendall + Kylie brand after offending the families of the artists.

"These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists," the Jenners said in a statement. "We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry,” both sisters tweeted.

The apology came hours after Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, criticized them on Instagram for not asking for her permission to use her son’s image in the new line.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst,” Wallace wrote.

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife, also spoke out against the shirts, tweeting, "Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know … lip gloss."

Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner found herself in another type of backlash, when her Pepsi commercial was pulled a day after its release, showing her handing a police officer a can of soda during a “Black lives matter” type protest.