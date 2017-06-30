Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft interns hit pay dirt and perks

Interns heading to Silicon Valley this summer are not only hoping to capitalize on working with some of technology most innovative companies, but they are looking forward to some of the coolest perks around.

The biggest perk offered is money. A few lucky interns will be making more in one summer than some minimum wage workers take home in a year.

Tech companies like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) are all competing for college graduates, and that high demand for talent means that some interns will take home a big payday.

“It’s important for us to stay really competitive in the market. There’s a lot of different companies that are after the same talent,” Oscar Perez, University Recruiting team at Facebook, told FOX Business’ Hillary Vaugn.

These perks are a part of the tech company's strategy to lure returning interns back and not to let them be snatched away by their competitors.

FOX Business got a chance to see some of the perks interns at Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook get to experience.

Amazon

Interns are allowed to bring their dogs to work every day. They also go on white water rafting excursions and attend private concerts with artists like Ellie Goulding.

Facebook

Interns are provided free food and housing on campus. They also get a bicycle to use all summer and nap rooms are available on site for Facebook interns who want to take a break.

Microsoft

Interns get to go to baseball games, take gourmet cooking classes, and the state fair gets rented out for them to have an opportunity to play games and win a XBox gaming console and Surface Mini tablets.