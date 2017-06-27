Siemens pumps millions into Massachusetts facility, creates 1K jobs

Siemens is breaking ground in Massachusetts on Friday to build a diagnostics, manufacturing and engineering site that will create more than 1,000 new jobs.

“We’ve got great people, good skills. We got universities obviously very close. So it’s… in the right place to invest several hundred million dollars in the next couple of years [and] up to 1,000 jobs—we are going to create more,” said Joe Kaeser, Siemens Global CEO, during an exclusive interview on the FOX Business Network.

Siemens, who has more than $24 billion in U.S. revenues and 60 manufacturing sites nationally, according to Kaeser, will meet with lawmakers and administration officials on Tuesday to discuss the next generation of manufacturing jobs.

“We all talk about digitalization—this is going to change the manufacturing site fundamentally,” he said, adding that there is a “natural interest” to retrain employees so they will have the right skills and motivation to embrace ”the fourth generation of the industrial revolution.”

“[Customers] matter the most. We are not [only selling to governments]… so that’s why it’s important we get the right skill set,” he said.