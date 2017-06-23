Back from the dead? Oreo O's hits Walmart shelves after 10 year hiatus

A 90’s cereal classic is officially making a comeback on Walmart (WMT) shelves Friday after taking a 10 year hiatus.

Cereal maker Post Holdings (POST) announced earlier this month that they will bring back their once-popular Oreo O’s children’s cereal—which initially debuted in 1998—after removing it from the market in 2007.



However cereal lovers should be warned that the cookie themed throwback item isn’t permanent and the retailer only plans to sell it for 90 days.



Additionally, Walmart announced another 90’s blast from the past, saying they will also sell Zima’s alcoholic soda that originally debuted 1993, but was discontinued in 2007. The item, which is manufactured by Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP), will only available while supplies last.



Earlier this week, cereal rival General Mills (GIS) made similar headlines when they announced a partnership with fast food giant Burger King to use their iconic cereal Lucky Charms (which debuted in 1964) in their milkshakes.

