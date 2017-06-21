President Trump holds Iowa rally

Watch | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Here's the richest person in every American state

By Lifestyle and Budget FOXBusiness

Bill Gates, Warren Buffett FBN

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Forbes released its list of the richest person in each state in America on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the richest person on the list, worth $88.9 billion. In addition to being the richest person in Washington state, he is also the richest person in the world. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also lives in Washington, came in a tight second place to Gates with $83.3 billion.

Leslie Lampton, 91, of Mississippi, who co-founded Ergon, Inc. in 1954, is the oldest person on the list, worth $760 million. Conversely, Facebook founder and California resident Mark Zuckerberg at age 33 is the youngest person to make the list at $62.4 billion.

The total net worth of all 52 individuals on the list (there were ties in two states) equates to more than $745 billion. The average increase in a list member’s fortune since the previous year is $1.74 billion, Forbes said.

Below is a list of the top 10 people on Forbes’ 2017 Richest Person in Every State list:

 

Continue Reading Below

1)      Bill Gates—$88.9 billion, Washington

2)      Warren Buffett-- $76.2 billion, Nebraska

3)      Mark Zuckberg-- $62.4 billion, California

4)      Michael Bloomberg-- $50.7 billion, New York

5)      Charles Koch-- $47.5 billion, Kansas

6)      Jim Walton-- $38.5 billion, Arkansas

7)      Alice Walton-- $38.2 billion, Texas

8)      Sheldon Adelson-- $35.6 billion, Nevada

9)      Jacqueline Mars-- $27.6 billion, Virginia

10)   John Mars-- $27.6 billion, Wyoming

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments