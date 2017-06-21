Here's the richest person in every American state

Forbes released its list of the richest person in each state in America on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the richest person on the list, worth $88.9 billion. In addition to being the richest person in Washington state, he is also the richest person in the world. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also lives in Washington, came in a tight second place to Gates with $83.3 billion.

Leslie Lampton, 91, of Mississippi, who co-founded Ergon, Inc. in 1954, is the oldest person on the list, worth $760 million. Conversely, Facebook founder and California resident Mark Zuckerberg at age 33 is the youngest person to make the list at $62.4 billion.

The total net worth of all 52 individuals on the list (there were ties in two states) equates to more than $745 billion. The average increase in a list member’s fortune since the previous year is $1.74 billion, Forbes said.

Below is a list of the top 10 people on Forbes’ 2017 Richest Person in Every State list:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

1) Bill Gates—$88.9 billion, Washington

2) Warren Buffett-- $76.2 billion, Nebraska

3) Mark Zuckberg-- $62.4 billion, California

4) Michael Bloomberg-- $50.7 billion, New York

5) Charles Koch-- $47.5 billion, Kansas

6) Jim Walton-- $38.5 billion, Arkansas

7) Alice Walton-- $38.2 billion, Texas

8) Sheldon Adelson-- $35.6 billion, Nevada

9) Jacqueline Mars-- $27.6 billion, Virginia

10) John Mars-- $27.6 billion, Wyoming