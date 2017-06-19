Trump facing pressure at G-20 over climate pact

Italy’s premier told reporters Monday that he plans to pressure President Trump at next month's G-20 meeting to re-think his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

“On the occasion of the next G-20, in two weeks, we will renew the pressure on the U.S. president to review his positions on the Paris climate accords,” Paolo Gentiloni said during a sustainable energy event in Italy, reported the Associated Press.

Trump is expected to attend the annual G-20 summit next month in Hamburg, Germany, where he will be joined by more than twenty heads of states or government, many of whom have committed to the now 194-nation pact aimed at fighting gas emissions and climate change. The United States joined Syria and Nicaragua in declining to join the pact.

Last month, Trump said his decision to withdraw from the historic deal that former President Obama signed in 2015 was because it was “very unfair” to American workers and costing us jobs.

"We're getting out. And we will start to renegotiate and we'll see if there's a better deal. If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine," Trump said during a press conference on June 1st.



After his announcement, many world leaders condemned Trump’s decision on social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately took to Twitter saying he was “deeply disappointed” with the decision, while Scotland’s First Minister Nicole Sturgeon called the decision “irresponsible.” Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Rasmussen tweeted that it was a “sad day for the world.”

