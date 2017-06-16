Cars 3 to drive this summer’s season blockbusters

Cars 3, another installment in the Disney-Pixar animated series focusing on a world full of human-like vehicles, makes it box office debut Friday.

With the summer movie season heating up, FOX Business takes a look at the top 10 biggest summer box office hits.

10) Spider-Man—This 2002 film, the first in the franchise, starring Tobey Maguire, who plays Peter Parker and his alter-ego, the web-slinging title character, and Kirsten Dunst as Parker’s love interest. Willem Dafoe played Green Goblin, the villain in the movie. The film grossed $403.7 million.

9) Iron Man 3—Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and Don Cheadle headline the third installment of the “Iron Man” franchise. Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 86th Academy Awards and raked in $409 million at the box office in 2013.

8) Toy Story 3—Part of the legendary “Toy Story” franchise, the 2010 smash hit features an ensemble voice cast including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, respectively. This long-awaited third installment in the series totaled $415 million.

7) Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest—This 2006 sequel to “The Curse of the Black Pearl” stars Johnny Depp as the swashbuckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. The blockbuster brought in $423.3 million at the box office.

6) Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace—Written and directed by George Lucas, 1999’s Episode I takes place 32 years prior to the 1977 blockbuster, “Star Wars” (retitled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope). It stars Liam Neeson, Natalie Portman and Ewan McGregor and totaled $431.1 million.

5) Shrek 2—The 2004 follow-up to the original “Shrek” movie, it has an ensemble voice cast, starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, along with Julie Andrews, Antonio Banderas and John Cleese. It raked in $441.2 million.

4) Finding Dory—Disney-Pixar’s highly-anticipated 2016 animated sequel to “Finding Nemo” stars comedians Ellen DeGeneres and Albert Brooks. It focuses on Dory, a regal blue tang fish, as she tries to find her parents, and grossed $486.3 million.

3) The Dark Knight—The second film in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy, it stars Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader, Michael Caine as Alfred the butler and Heath Ledger as the Joker. It brought in $533.3 million in 2008.

2) The Avengers—This film brings together a team of superheroes—Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America Thor and others—from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to battle the latter’s evil brother Loki. This 2012 film saw $623.4 million thanks to moviegoers.

1) Jurassic World—The No. 1 summer blockbuster film to date on the list raked in $652.3 million at the box office in 2015. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film is set 22 years after the first in the franchise, “Jurassic Park,” which was the top summer film when it was released in 1993.

Data provided by Box Office Mojo.