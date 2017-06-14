Tyson Foods lobbyist among victims in GOP baseball shooting

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods (TSN), was among the victims who were shot in an attack on a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning.

Tyson Foods confirmed that Mika, director of government relations in the company’s Washington, D.C., office, was injured and taken to a local hospital. Paramedics informed Mika’s family that he was shot multiple times and was in critical condition, according to a statement provided to local media outlets.

Mika, a former congressional staff member, has worked at Tyson Foods for more than six years, the company said.

“We’re deeply concerned about him and his family,” Tyson Foods said in a statement.

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) said Mika had volunteered to help Republican members of the House and Senate prepare for their charity game against Democrats. Mika once served on Walberg’s staff.

The attack at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., left multiple people wounded, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), a staff member for Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) and two U.S. Capitol Police officers who were on Scalise’s security detail. The USCP officers took down the gunman, who was later declared dead.

The annual congressional game, played at Nationals Park, will go on as scheduled Thursday, according to lawmakers.