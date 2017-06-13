New Yumi Robot could replace jobs, says ROBO Global president

The Yumi robot from ROBO Global, a leading robotics and automation index, is set to use its technical capabilities to increase production efficiency, and even replace human jobs.

“This is used instrumentally in everything from small parts assembly, it’s used in a lot of different variations of manufacturing, it’s being used in food, production, it’s really being kind of moved out to all parts of manufacturing,” ROBO Global President William Studebaker told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Studebaker said the robot will likely take “some jobs away” and add flexibility to manufacturers.

“You can take the robot and change the manipulation that it wants-what you want it to do versus having to do the manual recoding, so think about the flexibility that offers manufacturers,” he said.

According Studebaker, each Yumi robot costs $50,000 and is capable of working 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the entire year with “no healthcare [and] overtime.”

“It brings a lot more efficiency to production. These are a lot of technical skills that this robot does that people can’t do,” he said.