'Made in America' cars: Chevrolet Traverse, Ford F-150 top 2017 list

General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) defended their positions atop American University’s annual rankings of “Made in America” vehicles.

Continue Reading Below

The school found that GM’s family of midsize sport-utility vehicles, the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia, utilize American parts and labor more than any other models on the market. The Ford F-150 was a close second, falling just half a percentage point behind first place.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) also cracked the top 10 with the Jeep Wrangler.

The 2017 Made in America Auto Index, compiled by professor Frank DuBois of the Kogod School of Business, takes a variety of factors into account. DuBois considers the location of assembly plants and where automakers make engines, transmissions and other parts. Models are also scored based on where suppliers manufacture their parts and the location of the parent company’s global headquarters.

American University says the index is more detailed than data provided under the American Automotive Labeling Act, which requires automakers to disclose the amount of U.S. and Canadian parts on a sticker label.

“This index is an alternative ranking system that provides consumers with the most accurate reflection of the true country of origin of a car and the impact of its purchase on the U.S. economy, and helps consumers make sense of automakers’ marketing claims,” DuBois said.

Here are some of the top models from the Made in America Auto Index: