Making your bed means the little things in life matter, says a retired Navy SEAL

Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven shared an important life lesson he learned in SEAL training that is still applicable in both business and your personal life.

During an interview on FOX Business’ Varney & Co., the decorated Navy SEAL said performing the simple task of making your bed is a reminder that the little things in everyday life matter.

“If you get up every morning and make your bed then it encourages you to do another task and another and another and by the end of the day, you’ve accomplished a lot,” Admiral McRaven said.

The author of “Make Your Bed - Little Things That Can Change Your Life… And Maybe the World” said understanding your personal failures will give you the optimism and strength needed to carry you throughout business and life.

“You are going to fail in business. I mean you need to learn to understand at the end of the day, we all fail. You gotta pick yourself up. You are going to have dark moments that you are going to have to overcome and you better do the little things right in business or you will never do the big things right,” McRaven said.

The Admiral, who is the chancellor of the University of Texas System, is also encouraging students to challenge conventional wisdom and learn new things.

“We believe in free speech. I encourage the students to debate all the issues, to dissent where they need to but to do so in a lawful, appropriate manner,” he said.