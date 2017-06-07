25% of Americans say they skip the doctor because of the cost, survey says

One-in-four Americans say they are skipping medical attention when they need it because of the cost, according to a new study released from Bankrate.com Wednesday.

The survey found that older millennials, ages 27 to 36, were the most likely to forego a doctor’s visit at around 32%. Furthermore, more than half of Americans say that they are worried that they might not have affordable health insurance in the future with Generation X, ages 37 to 52, being the most concerned at 64%.

“I found it concerning that so many people skip medical care because they are afraid of what the cost of treatment could be. Not all aches and pains can be easily dismissed and the future costs could end up being higher for someone if a condition is left untreated. To have health insurance and yet still have fears about treatment fees just seems wrong,” Robin Saks Frankel, credit card analyst at Bankrate.com tells FOX Business.

Of the more than 1,000 adults surveyed in the U.S., 13% of the respondents say they didn’t have any health insurance at all. Frankel adds that more millennials are opting out of paying for health insurance because they are “graduating with unprecedented amounts of student debt.”

“Nearly every full-time job that offers health insurance benefits requires some amount of out-of-pocket contribution. For some [millennials], the idea of having any size bite taken out of their paycheck is unpalatable,” she says.

Additionally, there is also an age factor for some, where younger people don’t feel prone to medical emergencies.

And, while the Trump administration is working hard to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which then-President Obama passed in 2010, a majority of those polled say they prefer to stick with it by a wide margin of 43% to 25% overall.

