Amazon's Prime is officially coming to Apple TV this year

Apple’s (AAPL) annual Worldwide Developer Conference kicked off Monday and CEO Tim Cook confirmed rumors that Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime video app is officially arriving on Apple TV “later this year.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Amazon to Apple TV,” Cook said during the conference.

Apple, who has been long rivals with Amazon in the video space, said it is adding the streaming service along with its fifty other partnerships including HBO Now, SHO Anytime, and Spike (to name a few).

Amazon video later tweeted, “You asked (a lot). We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV app and all Apple TVs this year."

The move signals the end of a years-long battle between the two tech giants. Last May, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was asked at Recode’s Code Conference why they don’t sell on Apple and he said that the two sides couldn’t find “acceptable business terms.”

Amazon even stopped selling the Apple TV in 2015 because of its lack of access to their itsvideo content. News of the deal, however, has not yet revealed whether Apple TV will make its return to online.

Additionally,Cook promised to divulge six important key announcements during this year’s conference and added that this year’s attendance makes it the biggest one yet.

“This will be the best and biggest WWDC ever,” Cook added. “Our community has never been more vibrant with over 16 million registered developers.”