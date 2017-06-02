Kathy Griffin: Trump 'broke me' after photo scandal

Comedian Kathy Griffin, alongside her attorney Lisa Bloom, said President Trump and his family are trying to “ruin” her and their bullying caused her to lose multiple jobs during a press conference Friday in Los Angeles.

“The message is clear, criticize the president, lose your job. And, that is what happened to Kathy,” Lisa Bloom, a L.A.-based civil rights attorney said.



Bloom said that after Griffin apologized for posting a picture of herself holding up a bloody, decapitated fake head of Trump earlier in the week, the first family continued to attack her.



“Kathy has endured the most powerful man in America and his family using their power to target her and her employers after she apologized,” Bloom added.



As a result, the comic has lost multiple sponsorships, comedy gigs, and her contract with CNN to host its New Year’s Eve special with co-host Anderson Cooper.



"I don't think I will have a career after this. He broke me, and then I was like, 'No, this isn’t right.' And then I apologized and then I realized what was really happening and then it was a mob mentality,” Griffin said during the press conference.

To top it off, Griffin was even contacted by the secret service to inquire about the comic’s intentions, forcing her to retain a criminal attorney.



“For the first time in history that we are aware of, the President of the United States and his family are personally attempting to ruin a comedian. This has been a living nightmare for Kathy,” Bloom said.



As for any regrets, Griffin said, "If I could redo the whole thing, I would've used a blow-up doll and no ketchup."

